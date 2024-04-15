Pet of the week: Clever Dobby wants a fur-ever home and a job

Meet Dobby, a super smart, incredibly willing, sweet young boy who is in search of his fur-ever home.
Dobby has his basic training sorted, that was a bit too easy for this mental giant of the dog world.
He is looking for someone who can really challenge him with far more complex tasks. Basically this is a dog who needs a job! Once he has that job, he will put everything he has into it.
He will be your devoted worker, always wanting to know "What's next Boss".
Currently his routine is to for a morning run for a number of kilometres accompanying his owner while cycling, then returns home where he is provided with enrichment activities while his owner works from home.
Although this would be enough for many a dog, it is not enough for Dobby. He is only just warming up for the day.
At just 9 months of age, he is infinitely trainable. He could turn his paw to stock work, competition dog sports such as scent work, tracking, agility or obedience.
He loves to be with his people, he is generally friendly with both humans and other dogs.
He is house trained and is accustomed to a crate to relax in, although his owner has not been in the habit of closing him in, so that would be something new for him but this clever guy won't have any trouble learning anything you want to teach him.
If you have a job for Dobby, then we want to hear from you.
Dobby needs to show you what he's got in person. Cost $450.
All animals available through AWLNSW are eligible for free lifetime registration in NSW, microchipped, de-sexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated.
Their adoption fee is subsidised in the hope that rescue pets will be people's first choice and that eventually we will be able to stop unwanted litters.
Please note that potential dog owners will need to have secure "dog proof" fencing and suitability to the needs of the animal. You can view available animals on the face-book page www.facebook.com/AnimalWelfareLeagueFarSouthCoastBranch
You will need to call Animal Welfare League FSC Branch on 0400372609 to enquire about any of the many cats, kittens, dogs and pups available for adoption.
If you would like to become a member please call 0400 372 609. If you have lost or found a companion animal please call BVSC Companion Animal Facility on 6499 2222.
De-sexing vouchers are available at all Vet Clinics in our branch area, Bermagui, Cobargo, Bega, Merimbula, Pambula and Eden for local residents who hold a Centrelink Pension Card.
AWL - Far South Coast will subsidise the de-sexing by $150 for Female dogs and cats and by $100 for male dogs and cats. Simply make a booking with your vet, show your pension card you only need to cover the balance of the de-sexing cost.
Remember not to leave pets in cars. It is against the law and is a very cruel death. Phone police if you find a dog shut in a car and they are panting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.