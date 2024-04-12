Making memories in school holidays

It is school holiday time - again.
Can you believe it? It feels like the return to school after Christmas has only just happened.
School holidays can be met with mixed emotions - at least by parents. It can be especially challenging for working parents.
But I still think there is much to be enjoyed by the school holidays.
It has been some time since my children were at school, but I remember I always loved the holiday period even though I was working.
I was fortunate to be able to take some leave to care for my children in the holiday periods, but I also found sharing care with other working friends was a great help. A visit with the grandparents was also helpful and fun for young and old.
Once the logistics were dealt with there were a several reasons I so looked forward to the holiday period.
Firstly, there was the reprieve from the chaotic morning schedule - rise early, make lunches, and getting to school on time were cancelled for the holiday period. Equally exciting was that there was no homework to coordinate between after school activities each afternoon.
Secondly, my children were always very busy and involved in various activities. In most cases those activities were on pause during school holidays. That meant life could slow down just a little for a few weeks.
But the reason I loved school holidays most was that it was an opportunity to do things as a family. Do crafts, play games (indoors and outdoors), go on hikes, head to the beach, or simply just kick back and relax with a movie afternoon - complete with home made popcorn.
Basically the chance for quality time with my kids during school holidays - and any time - was a joy.
On reflection, with my children now grown and having flown the nest, I appreciate those times more than ever.
I hope all parents heading into the Autumn school holidays have wonderful, quality time with their children too.
Embrace the special moments.
Jackie Meyers, Editor
