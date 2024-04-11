Woman dead after car crashes into tree at Eden

A woman has died following a single vehicle crash at Eden on the NSW Far South Coast.
About 6.10pm Thursday, April 11, emergency services responded to reports that a vehicle had left the Princes Highway and hit a tree.
The 66-year-old female driver died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and officers from South Coast Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
