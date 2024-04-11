Opponents to brumby culling to host Bega street rally

Opponents to the brumby culling taking place in Kosciuszko National Park are planning a rally in Bega this month.
On April 18, a march along Carp St from near Coles to the Bega War Memorial will take place from 10.30am.
Organisers said they were calling on the government to put a stop to aerial shooting of the wild horses that began this month, calling it "cruel and inhumane".
Parts of Kosciuszko National Park will remain closed for the next six months as aerial shooting is used to target brumbies and other feral animals.
The affected areas of the park were closed on April 4 and will remain so until October, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service said.
Major ski resorts and other popular tourist areas will be unaffected by the changes.
NSW has a legislated target to reduce the number of brumbies in the park to 3000 by mid-2027 - from an estimated population of more than 22,000 - announcing in October that the state would return to aerial shooting of the wild horses.
A spokeswoman for the Bega event said the "slaughter" of brumbies in KNP had to be stopped.
"They say horses are trashing parts of KNP, but they're not the only ones - the brumbies are being shot, sometimes multiple times and left to bleed out.
"It's very, very cruel.
"There's enough space in KNP for them to live in peace. So much space to roam free."
