Anger counselling for man who threatened landlords with a scythe

A man who threatened his landlords with a scythe has been sentenced to an intensive corrections order and community service.
Mark Lawrence Jarvis, 54, faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, April 4, charged with one count of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and one count of damaging property.
He entered guilty pleas to both offences.
Defence solicitor Tony Cullinan said Jarvis had been diagnosed as bipolar and experienced a "rapid downturn" when told he would have to leave the premises at which he was staying at the time of the offence.
"It's a troubling matter. Threats that were made were serious, and we acknowledge the balanced approach from prosecutors in regards to the intent charge being for intimidation.
"Imminent homelessness saw him go downhill rapidly and led to this confrontation."
The property damage charge related to a separate incident involving the front doors of the Merimbula RSL.
"He accepts he caused the damage and doesn't dispute the compensation schedule," Mr Cullinan told the court.
"Clearly he needs assistance to better manage his conditions and also to be able to address his homelessness."
For both matters, Magistrate Doug Dick sentenced Jarvis to an aggregate 12 months' jail term, to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
As well as accepting the supervision of Community Corrections, Jarvis will have to attend mental health assessment and treatment as directed, as well as attend anger and aggression counselling.
He will also have to complete 150 hours of community service and pay compensation to the Merimbula RSL of $1075.
