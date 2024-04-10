Marlin season is fast coming to a close

Terrible weather came in for the weekend's Grudge Match between Merimbula, Pambula and Eden fishing clubs.
The bars at Merimbula and Pambula were very dangerous on Saturday and Sunday, stopping boats from heading out to sea to fish.
It gave Eden Amateur Fishing Club a huge advantage, not having a bar to cross.
One boat single handedly cleaned up the majority of the points for the Eden club.
Eden won the challenge with 90 points, with Pambula on 30 and Merimbula 20 points.
Merimbula, being the host club, put on a delicious Italian-themed lunch for 65 participants.
A big thank you to the Merimbula BGLAC members that contributed to the day.
Meanwhile, outside flathead fishing before the blow found flathead in 30 meters off Tura Heads but just legal sized fish.
Larger sized flathead was being caught in fifty-five meters off Tura and up off Tathra.
Unfortunately, the oceanic toads were all around cutting lines off. Hopefully one positive with this rough weather over the weekend, the toads will hopefully get moved on.
The reefs are still fishing poorly with very few fish being caught locally.
The Eden reefs up to the weekend were giving up the odd morwong, snapper and occasional nannygai. Hopefully, the rough seas will stir up the fish on our reefs to get them biting.
There still seem to be plenty of salmon and tailor on our beaches using pilchard baits and lures on the rising tides and also whiting and occasional bream using beach worms for bait.
There are also plenty of salmon and bonito being caught off the rocks around the headlands, when the seas permit, and trawling the headlands in boats as well.
There have also been a few northern bluefin off the rocks at Tura Heads and Tathra Wharf prior to the weekend's weather with live baiting garfish having been the standout bait.
Our estuaries fished well over the weekend with good numbers of bream and dusky flathead were being caught as well as plenty of smallish trevally and odd tailor.
Best systems were Merimbula front and back lakes and the Bega River at Tathra. Pilchard pieces and nippers were the standout baits and lure anglers also caught a few as well.
Fresh water and the trout at Eucumbene bit very well over the weekend. Mudeyes and power bait in rainbow in the lake and lures in the Eucumbene River fished very well, with early fish moving up with the rains.
The game fishing is still firing out the front of Merimbula at the moment.
I was told on Friday that "She Left" and Tyrone O'Connor tagged five marlin between Tathra and Eden. They were caught switch baiting.
The marlin season is now starting to draw to a close so do not waste any weather opportunities if they're offered.
The Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club will be open at 6pm this Friday, hope to catch you there.
