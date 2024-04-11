65 Rainbow Street, Pambula

Down a private country lane, and past a picture-perfect white picket fence, follow a meandering tree lined driveway to this charming homestead.
"It's a beautiful, classic weatherboard home that sits perfectly in the established surrounds," said Chris Wilson, real estate agent.
"The setting is very emotive, from the winding driveway, right through to the veggie patches and the fruit trees. Everything about the property is aesthetically pleasing."
Set on a sublime half acre allotment, only a two minute drive from Pambula village, the home is lovingly crafted from carefully selected materials.
Special features include high ceilings and classic period touches.
Embrace open-plan living with sash windows and french doors leading out to wide verandahs.
There is a formal dining room, and a fully appointed kitchen with adjacent dining leading out to a secluded paved laser lite pergola.
The main bedroom includes a built-in robe, with an adjacent bathroom featuring a vanity, shower, and spa bath. The second bedroom has an ensuite and built-in robe.
Outside there is a freestanding guest accommodation/studio, with bathroom facilities, and a large attached workshop, which would easily be converted into a living space.
The property is complete with wood sheds and a pitched roofed carport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.