Young farmers to build tailored tool kits to help farms thrive and survive

Whether a future farm owner, manager, operator, or farmhand in the NSW South East, a free micro-learning program has been developed to allow young farmers to build tailored toolkits to help through successes and survive through disasters.
The AG.Biz Ready South East program, which became available on April 2 and will continue until June, was designed so the steps to become "future ready" in the business were not too complex, expensive or time consuming.
Throughout the 10-week program, young farmers cover topics that include linchpin, getting the right insurance, cyber security, financial viability, how to be happy at work, business networks, financial hardship, picking the right team, transformations, and how disasters can bring opportunities.
Split into 10 micro-learning modules relevant to regional business needs, the program has two-minute video case studies in each module filmed by those with real life experiences, and peer workshops in Nowra, Bega and online to allow for networking.
Emma Clifton, the Young Farmer Business Program project officer, said the program recognised the benefits of inter-generational learning, while Resilient Ready program coordinator Bekah Baynard-Smith said it prioritised time to focus on the business side of farming.
"We are now living and working in a new era of compound disasters. Taking time to work on your farm business has never been more important, particularly for young farming communities," Ms Baynard-Smith said.
The program allowed participants to build a Business Community Resilience Toolkit, an online solution to help build resilience capabilities in businesses and communities, and better plan for future plan for disasters and unplanned events.
The program was funded by the Young Farmer Business Program, an initiative of the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
For more information or to sign up, click here
