Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Tibetan singer-songwriter Tenzin Choegyal is a man of passion, his music draws strongly on his nomadic roots, and his tireless advocacy for freedom in Tibet. Tenzin is joining forces with the fabulous Bega Valley Male Voice Choir for two very special concerts. Tenzin is a master of traditional Tibetan instruments the lingbu (bamboo flute) and the dranyen (three-stringed lute), but he is best known for his extraordinary vocal ability and his mastery of droklu, the nomadic music of his ancestors. Performing at Bega Uniting Church on Saturday, 6.30pm - book via Trybooking. Then at St John's Anglican Church in Moruya on Sunday, 2pm - book via Humanitix.