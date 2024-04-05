Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Cultural tour
Bega, April 6
Tibetan singer-songwriter Tenzin Choegyal is a man of passion, his music draws strongly on his nomadic roots, and his tireless advocacy for freedom in Tibet. Tenzin is joining forces with the fabulous Bega Valley Male Voice Choir for two very special concerts. Tenzin is a master of traditional Tibetan instruments the lingbu (bamboo flute) and the dranyen (three-stringed lute), but he is best known for his extraordinary vocal ability and his mastery of droklu, the nomadic music of his ancestors. Performing at Bega Uniting Church on Saturday, 6.30pm - book via Trybooking. Then at St John's Anglican Church in Moruya on Sunday, 2pm - book via Humanitix.
Art Show and sale
March 29-April 7
Merimbula and District Arts Group art awards and exhibition will be held at Twyford Hall, Merimbula from March 29 to April 7. Art works include both framed and unframed paintings and other media as well as a range of crafts for sale. The hall is open 9am to 4pm daily and entry is free.
Birdwatchers
Merimbula, April 11
The next meeting of the Far South Coast Birdwatchers will be held at the Uniting Church Hall, Merimbula, at 7.30pm on Thursday April 11. Guest speaker will be Sam Nerrie, whose topic will be Winter Birds of Norway and Norfolk (UK), based on recent travels. Club details at www.fscb.org.au.
Excitement builds
Bega, April 13-14
These April school holidays, Playwell Events will be at the Bega Civic Centre with an amazing Lego exhibition. Featuring over 35 tables of custom-built Lego models, with a wide-ranging variety of themes. There will also be the ever-popular play tables where kids can get creative. Monster raffle for over $500 worth of Lego and opportunities to purchase Lego sets and parts. Saturday April 13, two-hour sessions between 10am until 4pm; and Sunday April 14, from 10am until 2pm. Book a session via Trybooking.
Black Duck
Merimbula, April 13
South East Arts is proud to present Black Duck: A Year at Yumburra - Bruce Pascoe and Lyn Harwood In conversation with Clarence Slockee. To be held at the Twyford Hall on Saturday, April 13, 3-4.30pm. A personal reflection on life, Country and the consequences of Dark Emu through six seasons on Bruce Pascoe's farm. Afternoon tea available for purchase before the show. Tickets via Humanitix
Jazz Club
Merimbula, April 18
Down South Jazz Club presents a very special night of jazz with Sydney band Belinda Holland and the Feral Horns. Holland has been singing jazz and blues in Sydney for over two decades. She is an exciting and skilled vocalist with great phrasing, timing, and a seemingly effortless scat plus a comedic style all her own. Supported by Pamela Withnall on tenor sax, Peter White on alto sax, Kathy Morrison on trumpet, Rosslyn Mayne on bass, Dean Bresscia on piano and Baz Kliche on drums. Book by calling 0479 065 590. Music starts 7.30pm.
