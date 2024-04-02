Cowdroy sisters rewrite history with equestrian Grand National wins

They don't have doll houses, they have stables, their dolls are have manes and four legs, and the prize money they win during shows goes towards hay, rarely ever towards showbags.
But even though Hallie Cowdroy may be young at only seven years of age, and her equally dedicated sister Lacey at five, the two have been doing exceptionally well in show riding, recently winning their rider classes at Grand Nationals.
It was the first time two members from the same family had received the top spot in their age categories, something Hallie said would push her to only achieve better, and a placing Lacey couldn't believe she had achieved.
"Did I place in the Top 10?" she said, when in fact she was number one in her age group, Champion Tiny Tot Rider 3 and Under 6.
Their mother, Kristen Cowdroy said she was very proud of her daughters, and while not surprised, it was the icing on the cake for them because they have worked really hard to achieve such high accomplishments in the sport at a young age.
"Lacey has hard to work harder because of her disability, but that hasn't got in the way of Lacey, she's very determined, like Hallie, and works at things harder and differently to the way Hallie does," she said.
"If you believe and work hard, you can achieve things.
"They both work incredibly hard for their ages, so I think it's a nice reward to take out titles like that."
In early March, Hallie was awarded for her show riding at the prestigious 2023 Equestrian NSW Show Horse awards held in Sydney, but she wasn't told she would be winning an award.
"Excited, I didn't really know what was going to happen until it sort of started, I thought we were just going to dinner at Sydney," she said with a smile.
The speakers in the room rang forth 'Hallie Cowdroy', and as she ran to the stage, she also made history as she became the youngest recipient to ever receive the title of "Junior Athlete 5 and under 12 years" category.
"I felt like I had achieved it, I worked hard for it, and I ran up to the stage, [and the trophy] it was sort of invisible and had the NSW thing on it with my name on it," Hallie said.
