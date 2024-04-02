Bega District News
Ocean's slim pickings over Easter weekend

April 2 2024 - 4:50pm
Local junior member Jackson Lee with a nice bonito, caught over the Easter weekend trawling around Tura Heads. Picture supplied
The Easter weekend fishing outside for flathead was not easy. The flathead were around, but only average sized fish up to 42cm with an occasional larger one.

