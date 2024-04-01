Wind Up The Weekend your monthly dose of live local music

Rather than winding down into your weekend plans, a new initiative is hoping the Bega Valley community will stir up and support live music.
Wind Up The Weekend is planning to be a monthly showcase of live local music, full of variety and character.
The inaugural session was held at the beginning of March with One Gener8ion supported by Lillian McVeity.
And this Friday, poet Gabrielle Journey Jones will be joined by All in One Day in a blend of poetic percussion, beats and rap.
Well-renowned musician Corinne Gibbons said the idea was born when she approached Bega Commemorative Civic Centre staff about a monthly focus on local live music.
"There's been nothing really in Bega for a while now dedicated to original artists performing live," Gibbons said.
"And the idea is to give the support act to emerging artists - we want a real diversity of style."
She said Jess and Christabella from the Civic Centre have been amazing in their support of the idea.
"We have a great relationship with the events team there and this has been a joyful collaboration between Jess, Bella and myself.
"We feel it's a good way to bring the community together as one. The first event attracted a wide range of ages - the youngest there was 14 years old and the oldest was 92!"
Gibbons said Wind Up The Weekend was being held on the first Friday of the month, upstairs in the Bega Civic Centre with the views over Littleton Gardens and the town adding to the relaxed atmosphere.
They have concert-style seating, with cheese platters and the bar available.
Music runs from 5-7pm, which Gibbons said was ideal for local businesses to take along their team to kick off the weekend, and community members to support local music without it being too late a night out.
While there was funding to run these first two nights, the organisers were hopeful of business support in the form of sponsorship as well in order for monthly sessions to continue.
There were also plans to hopefully livestream the gigs into aged care homes.
Gibbons said she was happy to discuss this further with any potential sponsors in the community.
Wind Up The Weekend is on this Friday, April 5, 5-7pm, in the Bega Civic Centre, featuring All in One Day and Gabrielle Journey Jones.
Tickets are $20 for general entry and $10 for concession and pensioners. Available on the door, or online via Trybooking.
