Large crowds gather for Easter Extravaganza in Merimbula

As the Easter Bunny rode down the main street of Merimbula for the Easter Extravaganza event on Saturday, kids squealed in joy.
Organiser of the event Jess O'Donnell said they'd had a "fantastic turnout" on the day.
"There were people from all around who attended, with visitors from as far as Canberra and Melbourne," she said.
The three hour event on March 30 featured a bunny hunt wherein visitors were encouraged to find which shops had the Easter Bunny painted on its storefront windows.
Many families took part in the bunny hunt Ms O'Donnell said, which she said was a great boost for the local shops in the town.
"We're so thankful for the turnout and the many businesses and individuals that were involved with the event," she said.
Families were kept busy with activities which ranged from playing with the arts and crafts set up by Eliza Bell, the sausage sizzle run by the Merimbula-Pambula Lions Club, the baked goods on sale by the ladies from the Imlay House Auxiliary.
Face painting by Netty, the Easter Bunny hunt and of course the visit from the Easter Bunny himself.
"I loved seeing the bunny drive through town on a fire truck and seeing the kids and parents' faces light up as they saw him" Ms O'Donnell said.
