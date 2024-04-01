Tathra pig races a rip-snorter of a day

Once again, the Tathra Pig Day Out brought home the bacon for the seaside village.
Huge crowds and plenty of money flowed through the Tathra Beach Country Club on Easter Sunday, March 31, as the much-loved annual pig races were held.
Kevin Kiley and his "thoroughbred racing pigs" kept the crowds entertained with plenty of banter, lively auctioneering and cute obstacle course running.
Meanwhile, away from the track was a range of market stalls and food vans, sideshows, kids' activities including an Easter egg hunt and Brett Rogers' dog high jump.
The day has been held annually for the past nine years, hosted by the Tathra Lions Club and Sunshine Club Boardriders .
It's the key annual fundraiser for the Lions Club, which invests all profits back into the community through various projects.
Lions Club president Anthony Dack said, while a final dollar amount was not yet known, the number of people through the gate right from the 11am opening was "huge".
Mr Dack said stallholders all reported reasonable turnover as well.
"It was really peaking early on, the numbers were great," Mr Dack said.
"It's been running for nine years now. We don't see as many locals as we do visitors these days - at a guess from those on the gate around 75 per cent had never been before. And a lot of them were from out of the area."
While big early, attendance had dwindled by mid-afternoon to the point where the final race of the day was called off as the numbers wouldn't have made it viable and the event was wrapped up by about 5pm.
Although a total amount raised for the club was not yet known, Mr Dack said the Tathra Lions already had several applications in with the council for projects the money could be put towards.
He said the club had applied for more seating to be installed along the town's cycling track at regular intervals for anyone requiring a breather.
There were also plans for tables and chairs to be installed in the picturesque grassed area opposite the bakery and pizza shop.
"The other thing we are looking at doing is at Lions Park at Mogareeka - we're wanting to refurbish that and also introduce an accessible toilet and mother's room, which is currently missing from that spot," Mr Dack added.
