Bermagui and Batemans Bay to feature in govt's long term dredging plan

The Bermagui and Clyde Rivers will feature in a long term dredging plan following accusations of neglect and poor planing under the previous state government.
The plan follows the dredging of the Bermagui River in 2021 as part of a $6.2 million funding boost, targeting six spots on the NSW Coast.
Now Transport Minister Jo Haylen has directed her department to come up with longer term solutions following emergency dredging carried out at Ettalong and Swansea.
Earlier in the year the state government also funded emergency works in the Myall River after the sand build-up was about to make access to the town of Tea Gardens impossible. Other emergency works were carried out at Forster and Woy Woy after similar rapid sand inundation.
The maritime division of Transport for NSW will also be completing a 10-year review of the environmental factors around the dredging works.
It is hoped this review will allow for more regular dredging, in more locations, and with the chance to explore more sand placement options.
In 2020 sand containing rocks and glass dumped on Horsehoe Bay Beach had to be removed following safety concerns.
"We know that keeping Bermagui Harbour open and accessible is a priority for the community," Ms Haylen said.
"Our long-term dredging plan recognises dredging of a channel is vital in keeping the harbour safe and accessible for boaters up and down the coast. Regular dredging will ensure we keep sand build-ups under control.
"Long-term planning and approval will improve efficiency, reduce costs and give the community confidence that we will undertake consistent and frequent dredging over the next ten years.
The environmental factors review will take between one and two years to complete and Transport for NSW is encouraging the Bermagui and Batemans Bay communities to comment once it goes on display later in the year.
"This is vital forward planning to secure access to our rivers," Bega MP Michael Holland said.
"While Bermagui and Batemans don't need to be dredged right now, it's highly likely sand movements will mean it could be an issue in the coming years.
"By getting this long-term plan done now, it'll be easier for us to begin dredging as soon as the need arises."
