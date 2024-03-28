Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Art Show
March 29-April 7
Merimbula and District Arts Group art awards and exhibition will be held at Twyford Hall, from March 29 to April 7. The awards night is on Thursday, March 28 at 7pm where winners will be announced by this year's judge Emeritus Professor Denise Ferris/School of Art and Design. Artworks will include both framed and unframed paintings and other media as well as a range of crafts for sale. The hall is open 9am to 4pm daily and entry is free.
Yirinda
Bermagui, March 29
Yirinda is a project by Butchulla songman Fred Leone and musical innovator and contrabassist Samuel Pankhurst. As part of the album tour across Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, Yirinda will perform at Four Winds. Yirinda combines ancient Aboriginal language with sublime modern production. Mr Leone sings the songs on the album in the endangered Butchulla language, now spoken by only a handful of people. Yirindi will perform at the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Friday, March 29, at 6pm. Tickets cost $45 and can be booked at the Four Winds website. Gates open at 5pm with a food truck and bar.
Retro art animation
Narooma, March 28-April 7
Jane Barney is set to take us on a trip into a travel wonderland, with her bright and retro, surreal feeling photo animations. Her exhibition titled 'Place your tray tables in their upright, locked position' describes itself as "a travelogue of CO2 emissions - dreamy other-worlds that draw our attention to what is happening in the world." It may be all this and more, so best fasten your seat belt low and tight. Visit Jane's exhibition at the Narooma Gallery at the Narooma School of Arts from Thursday, March 28 through to Sunday, April 7.
Spot the bunnies
Merimbula, March 30
A series of free Easter activities will be hosted among the main streets of Merimbula on Easter Saturday. Starting at 10am and finishing around midday, activities range from a sausage sizzle hosted by the Lions Club, free face painting, a colouring competition by Horizon Bank and the 'bunny search'. The bunny search will invite kids to spot painted bunnies throughout the town, with those who find all of the bunnies going into the draw to win great prizes. Entry forms at Swannies in Merimbula or via the Facebook event.
Squealing good fun
Tathra, March 31
Tathra's Pig Day Out returns with those cute little squealers racing around an obstacle course in search of sweetened milk. Gates will open at the Tathra Beach Country Club on Easter Sunday at 11am, with the first of six races at noon. Along with an Easter egg hunt, there will be a market day, food and wine and children's activities and dog jumping. Entry is $10 for adults and children are free.
Biilmann back home
Wolumla, April 6
Singer-songwriter Jack Biilmann returns to his old stomping ground as part of his latest 'Hot Blood' tour. Rounding off a series of shows with his band that has already entertained Tumbarumba, Canberra and Sydney, Wolumla Hall will welcome the local lad with open arms for a solo performance. Blues and roots, foot percussion, and a blend of acoustic and electric originals. Support act is Bega Valley local Sarah Lingard-Sinclair with her alt-pop originals. Tickets via Eventrite
Feral Horns
Merimbula, April 18
The Down South Jazz Club is presenting a very special night of jazz with a Sydney band Belinda Holland and the Feral Horns. Holland has been singing jazz and blues in Sydney for over two decades. She is an exciting skilled jazz vocalist with strong musical dynamics, great phrasing, timing, and a seemingly effortless scat plus a great raconteur with a comedic style all her own. She will be very ably supported by Pamela Withnall on tenor sax, Peter White on alto sax, Kathy Morrison on trumpet, Rosslyn Mayne on bass, Dean Bresscia on piano and Baz Kliche on drums. Tickets members $20, visitors $25 book by calling 0479 065 590. Music starts 7.30pm.
Jazz Festival
Merimbula, June 7-10
Listen to a wide range of jazz styles from trad through to swing, modern and fusion; there's something for everyone. Jazz Lover tickets are just $125 for an entire weekend of music June 7-10 for over 25 hours of music in each of six venues. The festival also includes gospel and swing jazz choir workshops where attendees get to be part of the program. The Lantern Walk on Saturday evening gives everyone a chance to be creative with their lanterns and enjoy the walk along the foreshore from Spencer Park to Market Street. See more details/tickets at merimbulajazz.org.au.
Tilba Festival
July 27
Central Tilba is getting ready to host its exciting annual festival on Bate Street, set to entertain visitors and locals for a full day of live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food, traditional street games and great entertainment for the kids. The festival is a celebration of the heritage, local produce, and the creative and musical talent of this amazing community. Organised by a small group of enthusiastic local volunteers, the Festival is a not-for-profit community event. Proceeds from the Festival directly benefit the Tilba District through donations to local community groups.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.