Powerful music born from invasion and exile

There is no doubt Tibetan singer-songwriter Tenzin Choegyal is a man of passion.
It is evident in his music, which draws strongly on his nomadic roots, and his tireless advocacy for freedom in Tibet.
This month, Tenzin will join forces with the fabulous Bega Valley Male Voice Choir for two very special concerts in Bega and Moruya.
Tenzin is a master of traditional Tibetan instruments the lingbu (bamboo flute) and the dranyen (three-stringed lute), but he is best known for his extraordinary vocal ability and his mastery of droklu, the nomadic music of his ancestors.
From New York's Carnegie Hall to Sydney's Opera House, from Womadelaide to Woodford Folk Festival and many places in between, Tenzin has thrilled audiences across Australia and around the world.
Now he is looking forward to bringing his unique musical offerings to the NSW Far South Coast in April.
Tenzin escaped into exile in India as a small child when his family fled the Chinese occupation of Tibet. A son of Tibetan nomads, he has no memory of his homeland, yet he feels a particular connection to the music of the wandering people of the Himalayan plateau.
Tenzin fondly recalls the gentle nomadic tunes sung by his mother as she went about her work and the flute melodies played in the evenings by his father, and attributes much of his passion to those early influences.
Growing up in the Tibetan refugee community in Dharamsala, where His Holiness the Dalai Lama actively encourages his people to preserve their culture through language, religion and the arts, Tenzin first began to explore his musical talents.
Now based in Brisbane, Tenzin is a highly respected musician, activist and cultural ambassador and one of a handful of artists keeping Tibet's music alive in the freedom of exile,
While proudly continuing the nomadic lineage which is central to his musical repertoire, Tenzin is also a keen collaborator, both in the studio and on stage.
He enjoys pushing boundaries and experimenting with diverse musical styles including orchestral works, electronic compositions and indigenous music from various traditions, all the while preserving the essence of Tibetan musical tradition.
Tenzin has partnered with Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson to create major works on stage and in film, with his recent album with Laurie Anderson, Songs from the Bardo - a moving interpretation of the Tibetan Book of the Dead - being nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award.
Tenzin will be performing at:
