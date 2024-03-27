Orders for Anzac wreaths already blossoming, flowers and volunteers wanted

Volunteers will once again be making dozens of floral wreaths for Bega Valley Anzac Day services, and the community is invited to help.
A tradition that has been going for many years sees Hillgrove House Auxiliary members and community volunteers come together to create the Anzac wreaths.
It takes many volunteers, plus flower donations, to ensure the work can continue each year.
If you would like to try your hand at floral art, you would be very welcome at Hillgrove House from 8.30am on Wednesday, April 24.
The money raised from the sale of the wreaths is donated to Hillgrove House for purchase of additional equipment for the comfort of the residents and staff. The cost of each wreath is $50.
Orders have been coming through already, and based on 2023 figures, more than 110 wreaths will be made. The more volunteers, the more wreaths can be made.
If you would like to order a wreath, do so by Monday, April 16. Orders can be placed by calling Cate Clarke on 04299 418 96 or email cateclarke@ymail.com.
Donations of flowers and foliage are also requested.
If you have any suitable flowers, such as chrysanthemums, roses, proteas, grevilleas, kangaroo paw and foliage such as grey wattle or smoke bush, it would be appreciated. These can be dropped at Hillgrove House on April 24 from 8am via the Hill St entrance.
If you have flowers that need to be picked up, call Helen Slater for Bega on 0427 339 064 or Cate Clarke on 0429 941 896 for the Tathra area.
