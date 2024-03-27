Be immersed in the wonders of nature with Candelo art exhibition

An art exhibition opening in Candelo over the Easter weekend promises a "captivating and immersive experience".
'Earth Animals?' combines the talents of Bega Valley artists Alexandra Seddon and Sam Bailey.
With their unique styles and shared passion for celebrating and respecting the natural world, visitors can expect to be immersed in a thought-provoking exploration.
Seddon's artistic journey started in Candelo in the early 1980s.
Her exhibitions, which have spanned the Bega Valley and beyond, serve as reminders of our connection to the environment.
Seddon's art has a subtle yet powerful message, inviting viewers to contemplate the intricate relationship between humans and the natural world.
Bailey brings a fresh perspective and her creativity knows no bounds, infusing her artwork with a playful energy that captivates audiences.
Her unique approach to expression and colour invites viewers to engage with nature in unconventional ways, fostering a sense of wonder and appreciation for the world around us.
Together, Seddon and Bailey invite us to reflect on our role as stewards of the Earth and to embrace a deeper connection with the animals that inhabit it.
As the exhibition opens its doors over the Easter weekend, visitors can anticipate an enriching experience that celebrates the beauty of nature and inspires a renewed commitment to its preservation.
Presented by the Candelo Arts Society, Earth Animals? is on show at the Candelo Town Hall Cafe, from March 30 until April 4, 11am to 2pm each day.
It will be officially opened by Bill Brown at 6pm Friday, March 29.
