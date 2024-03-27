Cultural burn underway at Bermagui

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is supporting a cultural burn in the Far South Coast's Bermagui Flora Reserve on March 27-28.
The cultural burn was being done together with Aboriginal fire practitioners from the local Aboriginal community and Firestick Alliance members.
The six-hectare burn will take place in the Nutley's Creek and Pigs Crossing area of the flora reserve.
Cultural burns can be undertaken in many ways and during this burn the undergrowth will be burnt very slowly and methodically so animals have time to move away and also to leave some unburnt patches of bush.
NPWS said while this was a cultural burn, being run to connect people to Country and to make Country healthy, it will also help to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the park and contribute to hazard reduction activities.
"This burn is a continuation of an ongoing program that supports and recognises cultural burning as a fundamental way to manage fire in the landscape and connect people to Country," a NPWS spokesperson said.
Smoke may be visible from Bermagui and properties neighbouring the reserve and NPWS thanked neighbours for their understanding.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burns, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.