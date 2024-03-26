Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Take Your Brain Dancing celebrates St Patrick's Day with dance and colour

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
March 26 2024 - 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Take Your Brain Dancing group enjoys St Patrick's night dance. Picture supplied
The Take Your Brain Dancing group enjoys St Patrick's night dance. Picture supplied

Who knew there were so many shades of green?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.