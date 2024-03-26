Take Your Brain Dancing celebrates St Patrick's Day with dance and colour

Who knew there were so many shades of green?
"We had them all at our Friday dance to celebrate Saint Patrick himself," dance teacher Wendy Colhoun of Take Your Brain Dancing said.
"What a celebration it was. There is nothing to compare to Irish music to get the feet moving, and just like McNamara's band, our dancers gave it their all," Wendy said.
The dance group took their passion for green to their food tucking into chocolate cake with green icing, melting moments with green filling and even mini green quiches.
"We have very imaginative dancers. There were lots of laughs at the limericks and Irish jokes during the breaks. Fair to say a good time had by all.
"The dance program was learner friendly and many of our newer dancers came along and enjoyed dancing with friends in a social atmosphere," Wendy said.
If you would like to know more about how to Take Your Brain Dancing, while learning modern social ballroom dancing, contact Wendy on 04123 997 769 or wendycolhoun@bigpond.com
