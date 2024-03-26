Free event on 'How to do Tourism in 2024'

For anyone associated with the tourism industry, a free interactive workshop being held this week will make sure you get the most out of your business.
Destination Southern NSW is hosting "How to do Tourism in 2024" on Wednesday, March 27, to introduce the NSW First Program with fundamentals on making a successful tourism business.
The event will be held 3-5pm at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega.
Topics will include:
An overview of the NSW tourism industry;
The role of Destination NSW, Destination Southern NSW and Bega Valley Shire Council, and how each organisation can help your tourism business;
Why having an up-to-date Australia Tourism Data Warehouse listing is essential for your business and how to receive help to maximise opportunities;
Developing a tourism experience that matches the needs of travellers, is highly visible and is easy to book; and
Case studies and the next steps in planning for your tourism experience.
This event is suitable for accommodation providers, tour operators, food and drink venues, attractions and anyone else with a new tourism idea or those interested in tourism.
You will learn how to better navigate the tourism industry, understand how to enhance your tourism experience and learn how to develop a bookable product.
Register via eventbrite.com.
