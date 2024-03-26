Gone fishing: Hop to it over Easter long weekend

The fishing leading into the Easter long weekend break is great on all fronts.
Outside flathead fishing is still producing some nice sand flathead, fishing in depths of 35 to 55 meters. Tura Heads and Short Point are fishing well. There is also the odd gummy shark being caught.
There is still cooler water in close to shore with water around 20 degrees and out at 60 meters it jumps to around 22. So, there could be some mixed currents if you are fishing wider for the flathead.
The reefs have been providing a few morwong and nannygai and the occasional snapper leading up to the full moon. Fishing at Haycock Point and Leonards Island have been the best.
The current has been a bit erratic for float baiting and most fish are being caught on paternoster rigs. The best bait has been fresh squid of late.
Trawling around the headlands at Long Point, Haycock and Tura Heads a few bonito and salmon have been caught, but watch the sea conditions when doing this.
Our beaches are also providing plenty of salmon. There is a decent school hanging around the stink pipe area on Main/Pambula Beach.
There are also good numbers of whiting around 30cm in length and the occasional bream being caught on the beaches using beach worms for bait, on a running sinker rig.
The Merimbula wharf is still producing blackfish and the squid have been biting very well recently and there is plenty of bonito there also, early in the mornings.
Our estuaries are all fishing well with good catches of trevally, bream, whiting and dusky flathead.
They can be caught on bait or lures. Best baits are fresh nippers, sandworms and pilchard pieces.
There is also the odd mulloway being caught up in the Top Lake at Merimbula. Lures have been catching the majority, spinning in deep water on the top of the rising tide.
The trout at Lake Eucumbene are on the chew using mudeyes around the edges.
Some large brown trout and legal rainbow trout are being caught at Buckenderra and Anglers Reach.
The bass at Brogo Dam are still biting early and late afternoon and into the night. The rivers are also starting to produce some nice fish, but watch out for snakes if walking the banks.
Game fishing off Merimbula has fished well over the weekend.
The water on the shelf is over 23 degrees and has been very blue.
Bait is a bit thin, but it is found usually pretty deep.
I ran into member Tyronne O'Connor on Saturday and was told he tagged a striped marlin on Friday and three on Saturday, switch baiting.
The MBGLAC club rooms will be closed this coming Friday, Good Friday. See you all next week.
