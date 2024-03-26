Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

A case for removing Wallaga Lake causeway to stop the lake choking

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 26 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The case for removing the causeway was raised at a community forum in Bermagui about Wallaga Lake Bridge on July 25, 2023.. Picture by Marion Williams
The case for removing the causeway was raised at a community forum in Bermagui about Wallaga Lake Bridge on July 25, 2023.. Picture by Marion Williams

The Wallaga Lake Bridge closure once again raised the long-running issue of the causeway and its impact on the lake.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.