Bega Police Station construction halted as builder collapses

The completion of the new $16million Bega Police Station is under a cloud with the head contractor entering voluntary administration in recent days.
It was estimated more than 200 creditors were owed more than $20 million.
In a statement, the company's directors described the decision as "soul-destroying".
The company, which had headquarters in Canberra and Wollongong, had been operating for 50 years and specialised in construction and and refurbishment jobs in residential and commercial sectors..
Project Coordination has delivered more than 900 projects worth more than $2.5 billion.
The group's previous projects included the new NDIS office in Deakin and the Cooma Hospital redevelopment.
According to administrators RSM Australia Partners, Project Coordination had been working on 14 projects - 10 in the ACT and four in NSW - all at various stages of construction.
Among those was the Bega Police Station on the corner of Auckland and Hill Streets.
In a project brief posted to its now inactive website, Project Coordination said it was proud to have been appointed the build.
"The project consists of the demolition of the existing buildings, construction and internal fitout of the new building including external vehicle areas, associated site works and supply and installation of a new required 500kVa substation," it said of the Bega Police Station build.
Work on all Project Coordination sites was halted prior to the appointment of administrators.
The ceremonial first sod was turned on the Bega Police Station in February 2022 with construction starting in 2023 following the relocation from the site of Tarra Motors.
The state government announced the new police station in February 2019 as part of a $100million investment across the state.
As well as an initial $13million committed to the new facility, a further $3million was added so the building could incorporate a specialist crime unit with forensic services, something the Bega district has not had previously.
ACM has reached out to NSW Police and the state government for more details.
It's understood the first meeting of creditors was scheduled for April 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.