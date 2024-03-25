Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Globally significant': The return of endangered eastern quolls to NSW South Coast

VS
By Vic Silk
Updated March 25 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For more than 50 years the eastern quoll has been missing from the South Coast of NSW, but after an intensive captive breeding and rewilding program by Aussie Ark, this little native is coming home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Vic Silk

Journalist

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.