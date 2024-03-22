Police surge on Batemans Bay in week-long Raptor Squad operation

Police have charged 34 people, seized eight firearms, and executed 17 firearm prohibition order compliance checks during a four-day deployment to the Far South Coast aimed at targeting regional crime.
State Crime Command's "surge" deployment was a multifaceted operation, led by the Raptor Squad, in a bid to target and prevent crime in the Batemans Bay area and surrounds.
The operation ran between Monday, March 18, and Thursday, March 21 and involved the deployment of more than 60 officers attached to State Crime Command, who travelled to Batemans Bay to work in collaboration with South Coast Police District and specialised resources, including Pol Air, Traffic and Highway Patrol, and the NSW Crime Commission.
During the four-day operation, officers completed more than 360 random breath and drug tests, issued 64 infringement notices, seized $14,240 cash, eight firearms, and $246,547 worth of drugs.
Raptor Squad commanding officer, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis, said the operation targeted outlaw motorcycle gang members, along with "their associates and criminal networks involved in serious crime, including violent crime".
There were "a number of reasons" why Batemans Bay was chosen for an intensive police operation, he said.
"Wastewater results show that Batemans Bay has some issues with drug use that we need to target," Det Supt Koutsoufis said.
Southern Regional Operations Commander Detective Superintendent Tim Beattie, said the results were the culmination of months of work by the The South Coast command and the Southern Region Enforcement Squad.
"This surge operation is one of many across the state but we've also had similar operations in Albury, wagga, and we intend to do more in the future," Det Supt Beattie said.
"There are more operations like this that will be conducted across the entire southern region."
Incidents of note include:
- About 7am on Tuesday, March 19, police executed a search warrant at an address in Surf Beach where they arrested a 60-year-old woman and 36-year-old man.
During a search of the property detectives allegedly located and seized cannabis and $10,000 cash. The pair were taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where the woman was charged with four counts of supply prohibited drug (small quantity).
The man was charged with supply cannabis (greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity); recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime greater than $5000; and possess prohibited drug.
Both were refused bail and appeared before Batemans Bay Local Court the same day.
- About 6.30am on March 19, police executed a search warrant at an address in Surf Beach where they arrested a 34-year-old man.
The man was taken to hospital for assessment, before being taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with seven counts of supply prohibited drug; supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis; and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
He was refused bail and appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on Wednesday, March 20.
- About 7.50am on March 19, police executed a search warrant at an address in Benandarah where they arrested a 42-year-old woman.
She was taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where she was charged with supply firearm to person unauthorised to possess it; supply ammunition to person not authorised; possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority; and cultivate prohibited plant (small quantity).
The woman was refused bail and appeared before Batemans Bay Local Court on Wednesday, March 20.
- About 8.45am on March 19, police executed a search warrant in Batemans Bay where they arrested a 33-year-old man.
The man was taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with supply of a prohibited drug (greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity). He was refused bail and appeared before Batemans Bay Local Court the same day.
- About 9am on March 19 police executed a search warrant in Surf Beach where they arrested a 20-year-old man.
He was taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug (small quantity). He was refused bail and appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court the same day.
South Coast Police Commander, Superintendent Darren Brand, said the arrests were "a great example for our communities of the resources of NSW Police coming into regional NSW to keep them safe".
"I'm really proud of the results, I'm really happy for the communities of Batemans Bay and surrounding areas."
"I think the message to anyone involved in criminal conduct is that there is nowhere to hide in regional NSW, and it's only a matter of time before we come knocking on your door," Supt Brand said.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.