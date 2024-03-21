Racing pigs return for Tathra's Pig Day Out

The Tathra Beach Eco Camp Pig Day Out is on again with a fantastic day of family fun!
This annual event has become a beloved staple on the Far South Coast calendar, with little pigs racing around a track, over, behind and through obstacles keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.
Gates will open at the Tathra Beach Country Club on Easter Sunday, March 31, at 11am, with the first of six races at noon. Pigs will be auctioned prior to each race. Whoever "owns" the winner of each race will take home half of the prize pool.
Along with a big Easter egg hunt, there will be a market day, food and wine and children's activities - including the Great Zamboni doing three sessions of magic, and the always-popular dog jumping.
Enjoy a fun start to the Easter school holidays. Entry is $10 for adults and children are free.
"Funds raised at the pig races are spent on local community projects," Tathra Lions spokesman Rex Kermode, said.
"We have installed an exercise equipment area outside the Tathra Surf Club, a mini basketball court next to the skate park, a sun shelter at the Tathra Community Garden, and lighted the walking track between Tathra and Mogareeka.
"A few years ago we sent all our funding from one year's event to help people in the Northern Rivers who were affected by floods."
Mr Kermode said your support in joining the Pig Day Out meant a fun day out, but a whole lot more to the local community, which benefited from the proceeds.
Now in its ninth year, the event is run by Tathra Lions Club and its supporters in the community, including the Tathra Sunshine Club Boardriders.
"I would like to thank Tim and Carmen Risby from Tathra Beach Eco Camp for once again coming onboard as our major sponsor of this great event. They are a dynamic duo, who contribute so much to our community," Mr Kermode said.
"We depend on support from local businesses, and this major sponsorship from Tathra Beach Eco Camp, means a lot to us in running an event like this.
"The event is as much about showing visitors and holiday makers to our town a great time, as it is about raising much needed funds for our community."
If you need mobility parking or have an accessible parking permit, just drive up to the entry and the attendants will look after you. The event will also acknowledge companion card passes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.