Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Stillwater is back
Pambula, March 22
Don't miss Stillwater Trio's first gig for the year, this Friday at at Longstocking Brewery. Smooth grooves, with seriously cool jazz and blues. Last time Stillwater Trio played at Longstocking, tables were fully booked, so get in early to avoid disappointment. March 22, 5.30-8.30pm. Free entry, book a table for dinner and drinks through longstocking.com.au
Cultural feast
Bega, March 22
Bega Multicultural Centre, in collaboration with Ricky's Place and in the spirit of Harmony Day is hosting an international lunch. The event is an opportunity for people from all walks of life and cultures to come together and celebrate our diversity the best way possible - over delicious food! Everyone is welcome. Bring a cultural dish to share (if you can). Hosted at Ricky's Place, 12 Church St, Bega on Friday, 12pm.
Easter art
Bega, March 22
Spiral Gallery's Easter exhibitions begin on Friday from 10am with a "meet the artists" opening event at 4pm on March 22. In Gallery 1, Spiral Members and Friends' Easter cash/card and carry exhibition is a smorgasbord of original artworks from South Coast artists with ceramics, sculpture, jewellery, clothing, felting, prints, paintings, handcrafted wood and knives. Runs until April 23. And in Gallery 2, Shifting Elements sees young artists communicating experiences of climate change with art created during the disARTster project. Until April 10. Spiral Gallery is at 47 Church St. Open Mon-Fri 10am to 4pm, Sat 10am to 1pm. www.spiralgallery.org.au
March in March
Bega, March 24
Bob Brown Foundation's March for Forests is happening at multiple cities and regional locations across the country this Sunday, including in Bega. Add your voice calling on leaders for an Australia-wide end to native forest logging, to protect threatened species, for climate resilience and for our communities' future. Meet in Littleton Gardens at 10.30am, enjoy the showcase of speakers and artists until the march at 11.45am. Bring a picnic to enjoy afterwards, an umbrella if it looks like rain, and join in a Landcare working bee after the march, planting native trees.
Eden VIEW
March 25
Eden VIEW Club's lunch meeting is at the Eden RSL Hall at 10.30am on Monday, March 25. New members are made very welcome. Contact secretary Vivien on 0450 984 390 to attend or for more information. VIEW - Voice, Interest and Education of Women - supports the Smith Family to help young Australians experiencing disadvantage to create better futures for themselves through the power of education.
Ready for takeoff
Narooma, March 28 - April 7
Using colour, abstraction and retro boats, cars, aeroplanes and rockets, Jane Barney's photo animations are dreamy visions that draw attention to what is happening in our world. Don't miss her exhibition at Narooma Gallery, 92a Campbell St. Open 24/7, but best viewed at dusk.
Art Show
March 29-April 7
Merimbula and District Arts Group art awards and exhibition will be held at Twyford Hall from March 29 to April 7. The awards night is on March 28 at 7pm where winners will be announced by this year's judge Ementus Professor Denise Ferris/School of Art and Design. Art works will include both framed and unframed paintings and other media as well as a range of crafts for sale. The hall is open 9am to 4pm daily and entry is free. All works are for sale.
Yirinda
Bermagui, March 29
Yirinda is a project by Butchulla songman Fred Leone and musical innovator and contrabassist Samuel Pankhurst. As part of their new album tour, Yirinda will perform at Four Winds. Leone sings the songs on the album in the endangered Butchulla language, now spoken by only a handful of people. Yirinda will perform at the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Friday, March 29, at 6pm. Tickets cost $45 and can be booked at the Four Winds website. Gates open at 5pm with a food truck and bar.
