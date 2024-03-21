Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Bob Brown Foundation's March for Forests is happening at multiple cities and regional locations across the country this Sunday, including in Bega. Add your voice calling on leaders for an Australia-wide end to native forest logging, to protect threatened species, for climate resilience and for our communities' future. Meet in Littleton Gardens at 10.30am, enjoy the showcase of speakers and artists until the march at 11.45am. Bring a picnic to enjoy afterwards, an umbrella if it looks like rain, and join in a Landcare working bee after the march, planting native trees.