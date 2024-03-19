Bream, trevally on the bite in coastal estuaries

The fishing outside on the sand and reefs has slowed a bit over the week. The big swells and unsettled seas over the last couple of weeks and with the cooler waters, has made fishing harder.
The flathead outside have slowed right up. Lots of little fish, I believe and fewer larger ones. Looking at the way the sand was being churned up and pushed out to sea Sunday afternoon, I would be heading out a bit wider for a look, say 45 to 60 meters. There is a steady current heading south at the moment also. You may have a problem holding bottom, but before the wind gets up, it is worth a try.
The reefs have slowed up considerably. I have heard of a few morwong and odd nannygai, but no snapper. There was a small tinnie washed up on the rocks at Haycock Point about last Wednesday in these large seas. Two on board, and no-one was hurt. Please fish to the conditions on the day without taking risks.
On a brighter note, the estuaries are fishing well. Reports from the Pambula Lake there are of good number of bream and trevally with the odd flathead having been on the bite on the last of the falling tide and the the start of the rising tide (while the current is slow moving).
Merimbula Lake is also fishing well below the bridge with some nice bream and trevally and odd blackfish and flathead at times. Fresh nippers as bait should get you that feed.
The surf is changing with the large swells, new gutters are being formed. So, get on the edge of these gutters on a rising tide using whole pilchards for bait and add a surf popper, because there is a few crabs around also.
I fished Main Beach Merimbula Sunday evening for one and half hours for three whiting around that 30cm size range and one salmon. All caught on beach worms. So, worms are worth a try on all the beaches. You never know.
The game fishing is still fishing very well. With water temperatures pushing 24 degrees. Only problem is the weather, as it is very unsettled. You just need to pick your days. It is looking like the marlin season could run well into April this season. There have been a lot of marlin from Bermagui down to Eden.
The Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club has had over fifteen fish recorded for our March Marlin competition, which is great.
There are also quite a lot of dolphin fish being caught also. Mostly small fish, but still good eating. I have not heard what the bait quantities are like, but their taking lures, so good luck.
I also saw on social media last weekend the first yellowfin caught out of Batemans Bay weighing 62kg. So another species in the fishing mix for Easter.
Coming events for the MBGLAC are the Grudge Match between Eden, Pambula, and Merimbula clubs on April 5-7, and the Snapper Classic May 25-26.
The club rooms are open every Friday night, opening at 6pm. Come along and meet some new people and enjoy the views.
