'Do what you're told, or you're going to jail' Magistrate warns drink driver

A drink driver who blew more than seven times the legal limit has again been ordered to enter residential rehabilitation after her matter returned to court this week.
Rachel Mannering, 49, of Tura Beach, faced court in February for breaching a community corrections order imposed for driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.353 in 2023.
Magistrate Doug Dick adjourned sentencing at the time in order for Mannering to confirm attendance at a Community Corrections-approved rehabilitation program.
However, in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, March 12, a Community Corrections representative told the court Mannering had "initially agreed to six months' rehab, but her intentions soon changed".
"Ms Mannering has since refused to undergo medical detox, which means she is ineligible for entering the residential rehabilitation facility.
"Community Corrections do not have the resources to provide intensive supervision in this matter," the rep told the magistrate.
Magistrate Dick said Mannering had already been given "a tremendous opportunity" to avoid jail, but he was being left with no alternative.
"In July last year...you were allowed to leave court on an undertaking to accept supervision and complete 200 hours of community service," Magistrate Dick told Mannering in court.
"The community service was subsequently removed from the order as you were unable to complete it, so a fine was imposed.
"Then the matter came back to court for a breach of the order. In February the court adjourned the matter for you to enter residential rehab and to seek an updated report.
"The updated report is unfavourable - which means I have to send you to jail.
"Supervision by Community Corrections is instead of going to jail. You were given a tremendous opportunity to avoid jail, but only if you follow instructions," he said.
Mannering told the court she had not refused rehab, but said she was "awaiting medical advice" on the medical detox procedure.
Magistrate Dick said court was about to take a morning tea break and that she should take the time to consider her stance.
"Either do what you're told by Community Corrections or when we come back after morning tea you will be going to jail," he said.
Following the 20-minute recess, Mannering acknowledged Magistrate Dick's caution that detox and rehab were "not as tough as jail" and agreed to follow the order.
The matter of a sentence for breaching the community corrections order was adjourned for two weeks on the proviso Mannering be in the residential rehabilitation program as directed by then.
"I hope not to be seeing you in two weeks. I hope you are in treatment," the magistrate said.
Read more Court and Crime coverage here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.