Hoon driver allegedly runs down kangaroos at Tathra

WARNING: The following details and images may cause some readers distress.
In another apparent incident of a driver purposefully running down kangaroos in the Bega Valley, three have been killed overnight, shocking Thompson River Estate residents.
Residents report "hoon drivers" late Friday night, March 15, in Wheeler Avenue in the residential estate just west of Tathra on the NSW Far South Coast.
They said loud vehicles were heard from 9pm onwards, and then again around 1.30am Saturday when it's alleged the kangaroos were deliberately killed by the vehicle's driver.
In the morning residents awoke to find three dead kangaroos on the road.
In images supplied to ACM, tyre tracks lined up with the animals' bodies can be clearly seen.
The incident has been reported to police, who have been sought for comment.
Residents told ACM that CCTV footage of the vehicle allegedly involved was recorded and supplied to police.
It's not the first time kangaroos have been deliberately targeted in the region.
In August 2020, a man who pleaded guilty to running down 21 kangaroos at Tura Beach was sentenced to 20 months' jail, while his co-accused was sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order and 500 hours of community service.
In a separate incident in July last year, three Bega Valley men were charged over the punching and kicking assault of a kangaroo in the main street of Merimbula, with footage of the attack shared on social media.
All three were convicted and fined $2000 for the offence of committing an act of cruelty to an animal.
They were also each sentenced to 150 hours of community service and placed on a 12 month community corrections order (good behaviour bond).
