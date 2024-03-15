Man charged over alleged South Coast shooting incident

A man has been charged over an alleged shooting that took place on the state's South Coast earlier this year.
Strike Force Implant was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding a public place shooting at Denhams Beach.
About 3.30pm, on Friday, January 12, police were called following reports of shots fired near Beach Road, Denhams Beach, approximately 6km south-east of Batemans Bay.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and established a crime scene.
A sawn-off firearm was seized and taken for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, about 8.30am Thursday, March 14, officers attached to South Coast Regional Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant at a home in Bruce Street, St Georges Basin.
A 41-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station.
Police report seizing a gel blaster rifle, shotgun ammunition, cannabis plant and mobile phone for forensic examination.
The man was charged with using a firearm in a manner likely to injure; possession of a loaded firearm in a public place; possession of a shortened firearm without authority; use/supply of a stolen firearm or firearm part; possession of ammunition without permit; and unlicensed driving.
He was refused bail and scheduled to appear before Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, March 25.
Police said they were also searching for a second man believed to be involved.
Anyone with information was urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.