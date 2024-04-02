An architect of Lego with 500,000 bricks in a truck enroute to Bega

Dedicating months to erecting architectural wonders, Graham Draper can be described as an architect and builder.
But instead of using bricks and mortar, he uses coloured, interlocking plastic blocks.
The organiser and owner of Playwell Events, named after the Danish translation of "leg godt" for which Lego found its name, is destined to arrive in Bega for the inaugural Brick Show on April 13 and 14.
"There's probably half-a-million bricks in this exhibition, just a couple," he said with a laugh.
Like most people, Graham was introduced to the toy as a child, but it was not until 2014 upon receiving the 'Imperial Hotel architecture set' as a birthday present from his wife, that building caught him "hook, line and sinker".
"I never realised Lego was as big as it was, and once I got the Imperial Hotel, I googled Lego Architecture, and this whole world of custom Lego builds came up," he said.
Of all his builds, 90 per cent were custom, some taking a week to configure and form, while others like the Neuschwanstein castle in Germany had taken more than four months to recreate.
"It's about 57,000 pieces in it, it's a really interesting build and time consuming, [but] I absolutely love it.
"I was fortunate enough to go full time with Lego two years ago," he said.
Even though he had previously worked as a baker for 33 years, Graham laughed when he realised he had yet to build a bakery, penning it down on his list of future endeavours.
Arriving to the Civic Centre in April, the Bega Brick Show will consist of creations from only a few hundred pieces in size, to larger 50,000 piece architectural masterpieces including the Hungarian Opera House in Budapest and St. Mark's Bell Tower in Venice.
"There's something for everybody, there's Marvel, Star Wars, there's architecture that the older generation really appreciated, there's also a lot of interactive stuff that kids can get involved in," Graham said.
One of his most unique pieces was a signature mini-figure made in his image, but he did recall the most expensive piece of Lego to date as a small, rare orange rudder tail, worth $497 AUD.
Although transporting the brick builds during the tour can sometimes be a little tricky, he said, "It's Lego, if it falls apart you can put it back together."
Tickets for adults and children are $10 each, with children under 3 free, and families (good for five) are $45. To book, click here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.