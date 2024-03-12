Bega's Peanut Eatery reopens as hole-in-the-wall cafe

December's announcement of the closure of Bega's Peanut Eatery was met with much disappointment in the community.
So it came as a lovely surprise to see the doors reopen this week - albeit on a smaller scale.
Mal and Gina Barnes, along with their kids, bought the business in 2022 with the aim to keep the popular restaurant in local hands.
However, the business struggled to find and retain enough chefs, and with fewer people dining out, rising costs of wages, foods and electricity prices making it difficult to remain profitable, the decision to close mid-December was made.
Peanut is currently on the market with the Barnes family looking for a buyer to make a go of it.
But following a break over Christmas and other family obligations, they have reopened with a limited selection of cakes and desserts, and home made pizzas and pies - "a Mini Mal's" co-owner Mal said.
Peanut is located in Ayes Walkway Bega and is open 9am until 2pm Monday-Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.