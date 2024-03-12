Changing fortunes due to warm ocean currents

Our beaches are still giving up a few salmon and some monster tailor I've heard. I understand there was a 700 plus millimeter tailor caught recently off Bournda beach on a lure, which is a great capture. I saw a school of salmon out behind the waves swimming north slowly last Friday. So, if there is a decent gutter along the beach or other beaches they could still be there. If you are a lure fishermen try a popper or a smaller stick bait instead of a heavy metal lure, that might just entice that larger fish.