Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Schools

Narooma High School fundraising for cultural exchange trip to Japan

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Year 10 students at Narooma High School who are fundraising to go on a cultural exchange tour on Japan in December. Picture by Marion Williams
Some of the Year 10 students at Narooma High School who are fundraising to go on a cultural exchange tour on Japan in December. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma High School student are kicking off fundraising for a cultural exchange trip to Japan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.