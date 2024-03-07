Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fletcher racing down his dreams with support from tyre sponsor

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
March 7 2024 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grandad Squizzy Taylor, mototcross rider Fletcher Manning and sponsor from Maxxis Tyres Vlad Jovcic. Picture by Denise Dion
Grandad Squizzy Taylor, mototcross rider Fletcher Manning and sponsor from Maxxis Tyres Vlad Jovcic. Picture by Denise Dion

Fletcher Manning of Kalaru has his eyes set on the state titles for motocross in his division.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.