Fletcher racing down his dreams with support from tyre sponsor

Fletcher Manning of Kalaru has his eyes set on the state titles for motocross in his division.
The 11-year-old has been racing since he was eight but started riding when he was three.
Mum Nikkita Manning said it was a family tradition.
"My husband always rode and Brooklyn (Fletcher's sister age two and a half) has just started," Nikkita said.
Motocross or MX is all about racing over rough terrain with jumps often a major feature of the dirt courses.
For Fletcher it's something he's always done because "I like having fun on the bike".
It prompted his dad Leigh Manning to ask Fletcher if he wanted to race.
Fletcher admitted that he was a bit nervous on his first race but it was also exciting. It's got Fletcher hooked on the sport and Nikkita putting some kilometres on the car as they travel to various meets.
"A couple of weeks ago we went to Coffs Harbour for the East Coast Series, and we've travelled to Nowra. All weekends between February and October we're travelling," Nikkita said.
Sometimes it's close by at the Sapphire Speedway, the home of the Far South Coast MotorCycle Club that Fletcher is a member of but with his eyes on the NSW state titles and the Victoria Gippy Series, there's more travelling to come.
Fletcher races in two divisions, 10-12 on 65cc engines and 9-12 on 85cc engines. Races are often for a set time followed by a lap.
"That's when I go fast and battle it out with other riders," Fletcher said.
Fortunately dad Leigh owns Manning Automotive at Kalaru, and his experience as a mechanic and a rider will be invaluable for Fletcher. Grandad is Squizzy Taylor, who owns Squizzy's Tyres and More and who secured sponsorship through tyre company Maxxis.
Business development manager at Maxxis Vlad Jovcic said the company was giving the family motocross tyres and 4WD tyres for the home vehicle.
"Fletcher is very talented and we like to offer support. It means a lot to someone at a local level," Vlad said.
Fletcher is also a talented AFL and touch footy player and is trying out for Far South Coast representative positions in both sports.
