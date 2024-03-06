Discover more about men's health at Men's Shed Muster in Merimbula

Eden Men's Shed with the support of the Australian Men's Shed Association is hosting the Men's Shed Muster at Club Sapphire on March 19, from 9am-3.30pm.
Men's Sheds from across the Bega Valley and Far South Coast will be represented at the event and will be ready to talk about their particular activities.
Get a hearing test, a blood pressure check and hear from a local prostate cancer support group, a male mental health group and Take Your Brain Dancing, a fun Merimbula-based dance group. Service NSW will talk about services and support for over 65s and there will be about 12 stalls including a trade stall.
Heidi Sharples will provide the music and there will be morning tea, lunch, tea and coffee provided free but it's important to text or call Beth Gow on 0407 908 264 from the Australian Men's Shed Association to let her know numbers for catering purposes. "It's free entry, bring your partners, the community is welcome to discover more about Men's Sheds," Beth said.
