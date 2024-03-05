Cooling waters are hot for fishing on Sapphire Coast

The sand and tiger flathead fishing outside has picked up over the last week with good catches coming from depths of 40 to 55 metres.
Best areas are Tura Heads to Bournda Island and best bait is fresh salmon, which can be caught as you're trawling around Long Point. There is also the odd flying gurnard and gummy sharks in the mix.
The water temperature inshore has cooled a bit with temperatures of 20 to 21 degrees pushing up from down south. So, over the next week better gummy sharks might show up.
Our reefs are still producing a few snapper, morwong and nannygai. The cooler water should help the reef fishing and inspire the snapper and morwong to bite. Best baits are pilchards and fresh squid. Long Point and Haycock reefs have been fishing the best.
Our estuaries are firing well of late, with the dark moon on its way and the prawns already starting to run this week.
There are schools of trevally and bream in the Merimbula front lake on the falling tide, hungry for fresh prawns and nippers. There is also tailor sitting under the moored boats waiting to ambush the passing lure or bait.
The Merimbula top lake is also producing a few bream at the channel entrance as well as dusky flathead, trevally and a few mulloway of late. Fishing to rising tide is your best chance to catch a feed. Best baits are pilchard pieces, prawns, and live mullet. For the lure enthusiast 75 to 100mm black and gold plastics are doing the damage.
Our surf beaches at North Tura Beach and Bournda beaches have been producing plenty of salmon and a few tailor recently. I have heard from the lure fishermen that 30gram lures and spinning the edges of the gutters on the rising tides is catching plenty of fish. There are also a few being caught trawling around the headlands.
There have also been a few whiting being caught off the Main Beach at Merimbula using beach worms for bait. Fishing a running sinker with a number 4 long shanked hook and beach worms as bait on the low tide rising could catch you a few.
The game fishing is fishing well out wide with the water temperature hanging around 22 degrees. The bait has thinned out so if you see a small patch anywhere, drop your jigs, just in case. I have also heard there are leatherjackets in among the slimys when you do find them.
There are plenty of anglers dragging lures because they cannot find bait. One being Nobby Holley, who caught and released a 7kg striped marlin on Friday north of Merimbula. Trawling lures and live baits on Sunday there was a lot of radio chatter between 12.30pm and 4pm with a pretty hot marlin bite at the bait hole off Bermagui.
The trout have been biting at Eucumbene over the last week, mudeyes being the bait of choice. Fishing areas around Seven Gates has been great I'm told. Bass at Brogo Dam have kept anglers busy, mostly small fish with the odd 30cm model thrown in.
MBGLAC is open every Friday night, opening at 6pm. We have raffles sponsored by Goodall's Butcher in Merimbula, a current fishing report, a licensed bar, and nibbles with a picture-perfect outlook from our club rooms at Spencer Park Merimbula. Everyone is welcome.
