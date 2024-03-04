Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

This group's dedication to Bega High really adds up

Updated March 4 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The annual Bega High School Retirees reunion at the Bega Country Club, Monday, March 4. Picture supplied
The annual Bega High School Retirees reunion at the Bega Country Club, Monday, March 4. Picture supplied

Hundreds of years' worth of teaching experience and support work gathered this week to reminisce about the days in the old school yard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.