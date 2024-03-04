This group's dedication to Bega High really adds up

Hundreds of years' worth of teaching experience and support work gathered this week to reminisce about the days in the old school yard.
Monday, March 4, saw 27 Bega High School retirees enjoy their ninth annual get-together at Bega Country Club for a chat and a reminisce of years gone by.
Thanks to the lovely Bega Hospital Auxiliary ladies for their usual great fare.
Between them all, the ex-staff present had amassed an amazing 669 years of service to Bega High School during their time there as either teaching staff or support staff!
Now that's dedication.
Pictured above are:
Back (from left) - Jan McLean, Veronica Northcott, Penny Blomfield, Pip Cullen, Pam Crooks, Peter Otton
Second back - Brenda Montgomery, Wendy Kennedy, Judy Grasby, Janelle Green, Marg Carson, Alison Hibburd, Kath Miller, Janelle Gibson, Graham Stanton
Middle - Bob Grasby, Jim Kelly, Steve Stafford, Lee Gill, Rex Kermode
Front - Jean Schad, Denise Redmond, Robyn Beveridge, Rose Brittliff, Liz Seckold, Ranald Dive, Greg Hain
