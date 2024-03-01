Eden volunteers tasked to rescue stranded boater

Volunteers from Marine Rescue Eden have been tasked by NSW Police Marine Area Command to rescue a boater whose vessel suffered mechanical failure southeast of Eden Friday afternoon, March 1.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said the call for assistance came through just before 3pm.
"The disabled vessel is approximately 12 nautical miles (22km) off Green Cape.
"The lone person on board is safe and well.
"A volunteer crew was assembled and Marine Rescue NSW vessel XRAY 30 has been deployed.
"Conditions are deteriorating with a northeasterly developing.
"It is anticipated that our Marine Rescue Eden crew will reach the disabled vessel in just over an hour.
"Because of the distance and the current conditions it is expected that once our crew secures the disabled vessel, it will take approximately three hours to return the man and his boat to Eden," Inspector Sullivan said.
