Devils withdrawal from Group 16 first grade causes draw reshuffle

Administrators from the Group 16 rugby league competition will complete a new draw after the sudden withdrawal of Narooma's first grade side.
The Devils have been forced to exit the Far South Coast competition due to low squad numbers.
Group 16 chairman Allan Wilton said while the development was disappointing, it wasn't entirely unexpected.
"We've been in constant consultation with Narooma as they've been trying to get more numbers," he said.
"They have a group of volunteers there that have been working as hard as they can."
When asked whether the withdrawal of Narooma was a reflection of wider issues with the code at senior grassroots level, Mr Wilton said the issue was more cyclical and hoped to see the Devils back for 2025's first grade season.
"They have kept their under-18s for this year and that is important to the club's future," he said.
"I think a good example is Moruya from last year who worked hard behind the scenes and have teams entered in three grades."
The Sharks withdrew their first and reserve grade teams in the early rounds of 2023 due to an injury crisis. Mr Wilton said the club had worked hard to regroup.
Jackson Kelly was to captain-coach the Devils during the 2024 campaign. He said he's likely to play for another team this season but was still deciding what to do.
"It's disappointing but you can put it down to the cost of living and people not being able to afford to be injured so they can't work," he said. "There's not enough young people in the town."
The Narooma junior said despite initially having a good list of players "it all just fell away in the end".
"Next year a lot of the (under) 18s boys will be of age to play first grade so if they stick around we should be able to benefit from the young talent coming through next year," Kelly said.
In the meantime, he'll have to find a new club.
"I've had offers from other clubs but I haven't committed to anything yet but I think I'll be playing somewhere."
Narooma's withdrawal will create a bye in the 14-round competition and Mr Wilton said administrators will have a new draw available soon.
The Devils qualified for the semi-finals in 2023, losing to grand finalists Tathra.
***
Despite the efforts of Hollie Betts, Narooma AFL Club will not field a women's team due to a shortage of players.
The club has not fielded a female team for thee years.
