On keeping an open mind (and a charged camera)

Have you ever seen something you couldn't explain?
Or where the explanation seemed too extraordinary?
Maybe you kept it to yourself for fear of what others might say.
This week we spoke to Wayne Lewin, who is a passionate researcher of the storied 'Yowie' - Australia's answer to Bigfoot.
We caught up with him exploring the bushland around Eden where there are numerous stories going back generations of the hairy man being spotted in this area.
Intriguingly though, never adequately photographed, even in this modern era of a smartphone in every hand and people sharing photos of pretty much everything they see, experience and eat on a daily basis.
However, the scarcity of photographic evidence does not deter Wayne nor others who share his beliefs.
And who's to say they are misguided?
Many of the world's religions are based on similar blind faith and stories passed down for generations, and no-one ridicules the devout. Questions and contradicts certainly, but rarely ridicules.
I'll admit that I have been somewhat of a believer myself. Not of Yowies necessarily, but of other phenomena like UFOs and the existence of other entities in the universe.
Growing up in the era of X-Files, enraptured by its mythologies and pseudoscience (and perhaps just wanting to be an FBI agent when I grew up!) I really did want to believe.
Even now I'd argue that what we know of science, astronomy and the natural order lends weight to the idea of other inhabited planets.
Irrefutable definitive proof of existence may be lacking - for aliens just as it is for Yowies - but there's also no definitive proof they don't exist.
So keep on believing I say. An open mind is a wonderful thing.
Have a great weekend (and keep your cameras at the ready!)
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
