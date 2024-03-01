LETTERS: Truth be told, weird stuff always happens in Bega Valley

The yowie story really scared me. Truth be told, really weird stuff always happens in the Bega Valley area after dark.
I think I saw a yowie prowling River Road in Bermagui last weekend, when it just happened to be a full moon. It was hairy, brown and walked on two legs. Granted, the mysterious creature could have been my neighbour Josie (not her real name) smoking stinky-poo stuff in the moonlight. But the yowie sighting is more plausible given the full moon phenomena.
In any case, I will sniff around for hardcore evidence like steaming scats or skeletal remains. To add credibility to the story, I'm happy to be interviewed while speaking on the condition of anonymity and wearing a ski mask.
By the way, I did my cadetship in journalism with Murdoch's 'News Limited', so I know never to let the facts get in the way of a good story. Anyone up for a seance? But you'd be surprised how many people are actually fearful of a Ouija board. Even me, especially because I own one.
I read with interest the comments that Ms Swift made about the forest industry being subsidised by the Bega Valley ratepayers. A claim that she made again at the public forum and the council meeting today. I was surprised! Being a ratepayer I thought how is this so.
At the meeting she explained that her statement was because Forestry Corporation does not pay rates. Correct, they don't, however, neither does the National Parks and Wildlife service. So all of the forested land that we have the privilege to live among does not pay rates. And in addition that happens across our whole nation.
I think that it is important to tell the whole truth, not just the bit that suits the story you want to spin.
[Regarding your coverage of the Woolworths CEO] I find it hard to comprehend when the CEO is retiring and not resigning ...when I went to school they both meant different.
In what universe does Anthony McMahon, CEO of Bega Valley Shire Council live?
It's 'not acceptable' to criticise council for abnormally long delays in approving development applications, as he claims? (BDN, 22/2)
Council should, and rightly should, be strongly condemned for dragging the chain for not doing its job as expeditiously and efficiently as possible.
There should be no excuses. If the council can't do its job efficiently, it should be sacked. And, frankly, the first to go should be the CEO for being unable to lead an organisation that is clearly unable to provide a basic service that its community demands.
It seems council is bogged down by bureaucratically wanting to examine every DA in minute detail. All that its town planners (however few, however many the council may be able to call upon) are doing is ensuring applicants comply with a set of standard rules. So why not just publish those rules, let those wanting to build to do so within the rules, and totally cut out council's unnecessary and time-wasting involvement?
If, on completion of the building project, an independent third party reviewer is convinced the rules have been breached then, before an occupation certificate is issued, the builder would be held responsible to remedy the breaches.
Most builders, especially of simple single houses on a conventional block of land, are professional and would be capable of easily complying with published standard building rules. They do not need council interfering and impeding their job.
Last week, there was a car on fire in one of the tunnels going into Sydney. I note with interest the tunnels have automatic sprinkler system.
It is a well-known fact that you don't pour water on an electrical fire.
My question is what happens if an EV catches fire in a tunnel? Has anybody thought this through? The sprinkler system will automatically go off then what?
I would be interested in hearing from the tunnel authorities as to how they intend to mitigate this.
It is careless for Mayor Fitzpatrick to support reducing regulation of native forest logging (BDN, 19/2), when there is no evidence demonstrating regulated logging enhances the health and protection of our forested landscapes.
While the logging industry is clearly upset because the methods for locating greater gliders are inadequate and Forestry Corporation won't comply with them. Perhaps better late than never, the NSW Natural Resources Commission is overseeing a monitoring program, looking for evidence the regulations are achieving the environmental protection, the EPA claims they will.
In the Bega shire, the evidence over the last 30 years confirms commercial trees frequently do not grow back after logging and the health of most remaining forests is declining. This evidence largely negates beliefs like current forest management is "amplifying carbon abatement efforts" or "strengthening bushfire mitigation strategies".
Failed regeneration and declining forest health is due to management that reduces soil fertility. One outcome is soils that hold less water so the landscape is more arid during dry spells. Of course, many native species have evolved to live in arid environments. So while there are plenty of little corellas now, there is only one official corella record in the shire prior to the year 2000.
Other outcomes associated with reducing soil fertility include the extinction of koalas and greater gliders and an associated increase in uncontrollable forest canopy fires. Perhaps ironically, most of the government departments striving for catastrophic outcomes, including BVSC, have representatives on the Far South Coast Bushfire Management Committee.
