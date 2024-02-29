Drivers on medicinal cannabis face charges in Bega court

Two drivers facing court have been given warnings over their use of medicinal cannabis while behind the wheel.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, February 27, a 26-year-old Myrtle Mountain man and 42-year-old Wolumla woman faced separate matters relating to driving offences.
Tyson Londero pleaded guilty to driving with middle-range drink driving and driving while his licence was suspended.
However, his legal representative also flagged to the magistrate they had just learned of oral fluid sample results indicating the presence of THC.
The solicitor told the court Londero had a prescription for medicinal cannabis, but they "had a discussion over whether he wishes to be on the road, or consume that substance".
For driving with a blood-alcohol reading of 0.114, Londero was convicted and fined $1200. He will also have to have an Interlock device installed on his vehicle for a period of two years.
He was also fined $800 for driving without a licence, and for both matters was disqualified from driving for six months.
Magistrate Doug Dick said "if your fears do prove correct" and Londero had to return to court for a drug-driving charge, he would have to remind the court of the penalties already handed down.
In a separate matter, Rebecca Porter was also told she would have to choose between driving, or using medicinal cannabis.
She pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in her system, which the court heard was not her first offence of this type.
Porter's solicitor argued that she took medicinal cannabis as part of her treatment for MS, "but the difficulty is the law hasn't caught up to this kind of situation".
Magistrate Dick told Porter that doctors prescribing cannabis have to sign off that their patients cannot drive if using it.
"While driving on medicinal cannabis you have committed an offence," the magistrate said.
"Your history as a driver doesn't help. There's a record here going back years," he told the court.
Magistrate Dick said the minimum disqualification period if convicted was six months.
However, he imposed a "Griffiths remand", deferring a sentence for six months "to see if you can be trusted not to drive while taking cannabis".
