Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Drivers on medicinal cannabis face charges in Bega court

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
March 1 2024 - 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two drivers facing court have been given warnings over their use of medicinal cannabis while behind the wheel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.