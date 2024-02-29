Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tim is 72 and about to run his ninth marathon

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago, Cobargo resident Tim O'Meara, 72, made himself a promise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.