Bega Valley man facing multiple child sexual abuse charges

A Bega Valley man is facing multiple charges relating to sexual assaults of a child.
The 33-year-old from the Bermagui region, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had his matters heard in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, February 27.
The court heard he faced five separate counts of aggravated sexual assault of a boy under the age of 16.
All five matters related to the same victim, who was four years old when the alleged assaults began. They allegedly continued until he was 14 years old.
The court previously heard the man had been granted conditional bail, given that he had since relocated to north-western NSW.
The bail conditions required him to attend Armidale police station daily, to not make contact or attempt to make contact with anyone under the age of 16, and to not enter the Eurobodalla Shire unless it was to attend court or see a lawyer.
In Bega court on Tuesday, magistrate Doug Dick also indicated there were 26 additional matters that had been transferred across from Armidale Court, with different alleged victims involved.
However, it's understood these are still to be considered via Children's Court.
On Tuesday, bail was formally refused and the matter adjourned until April 23 with the man to appear via audio-visual link.
