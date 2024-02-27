Brogo Dam produces big bass for fishing club event

The MBGLAC held its Brogo Big Bass fishing competition over the weekend.
This was a social weekend to get members to try fishing for something different.
Brogo Dam is about 45 minutes from Merimbula and a great little spot for a day trip. Water temperature was 24.7 degrees Celsius and great for a swim at the boat ramp.
A variety of fish sizes were caught from 75mm to 440mm over the weekend. Thanks to Beast Home Care for donating an adult and a junior prize.
Glen Rollason won the adults prize with the 440mm fish. The junior prize was not won. All fish caught, were measured and then released for others to catch in the future.
Fishing outside for flathead has slowed a bit over the week with the full moon. Flathead are there, but can be a bit patchy. There are still some great 50cm flathead out wider in over 50 metres of water. Pending on the wind direction, the drift can be very fast. There are also a few flatties in 30-35 metres, but there are plenty of small ones stealing your bait.
I heard of some small leatherjackets biting off rigs in the Tura/Bournda area last week. There is some cooler water of 20 degrees pushing up the inshore coast now, so hopefully it will push the jackets away.
The reefs at Haycock are still producing a few snapper and occasional morwong and nannygai. Best baits are pilchards for the snapper and squid for the morwong. There have been odd gummy sharks caught around the edges of the reefs, but only small ones, under a metre. This cooler water may bring more into the area over the next week.
Salmon and tailor are still being caught on the beaches locally. I saw a school of salmon moving north along Tura Beach last week, but they were out behind the breakers, so likely out of cast distance for the lure fishermen.
Trawling around the headlands off Merimbula and Bournda Island is also providing a few. The best bait is pilchards and lures of the 30 gram range. Changing your hooks from a treble to a single hook should help you land a few more fish.
The estuaries at Merimbula, Tathra and Pambula are still producing dusky flathead, bream, trevally and whiting. They are being caught on baits and lures. Best lures are paddle tail black and gold in 80/100mm.
Flathead are up Merimbula Lake and there is a chance of a jewfish and possible small kingfish. For the bait fishermen, fresh nippers or prawns will catch everything. There are also blackfish being caught off the Merimbula Wharf on stringy and cabbage weed. Squid too, are being caught on dusk and into the night off the wharf.
Game fishing reports over the weekend were off Merimbula. The water was around 22 degrees. Good bait found on and around the shelf. At Bermagui, the water has dropped in temperature today to around 22.5 degrees and bait was harder to find. The current is running to the north, so that cooler water is pushing up and pushing the warmer water out to sea.
Local member Tyronne O'Connor tagged one marlin at the bait hole off Bermagui and Moose Knuckle tagged a marlin out the front of Merimbula at 36.52 also.
The clubhouse is open from 6pm every Friday night with a licensed bar, raffles and relaxed atmosphere for members and visitors alike.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.