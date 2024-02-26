Driver mentor program launches in Bega Valley

Getting a driver's licence is a huge milestone for most young people. In rural areas like the Bega Valley access to jobs, training, social and sporting activities typically depends on being able to drive.
For some, attaining a driver's licence can be challenging.
Having access to a licensed adult willing and able to provide support, or accessing a vehicle to achieve the required 120 supervised logbook hours is difficult.
This will change with the introduction of the Bega Valley L2P Driver Mentoring Program about to launch in the Bega Valley.
Learners will have professional driving lessons with a qualified driving instructor before being matched with a volunteer driver mentor.
They will then attend the Safer Drivers course once 50 logbook hours have been achieved. This program is not just about getting young people licensed - it's also about supporting young people to be safe drivers.
Workforce Australia Local Jobs and its transport working group have been providing advocacy to Transport for NSW, as well as working with local organisations to pilot and implement innovative transport solutions.
The Bega Valley L2P Driver Mentor Program was an example of this.
Eden Community Access Centre has come on board to coordinate the program, and a car has been purchased thanks to generous donations from Bega, Pambula and Merimbula Rotary Clubs and Pambula Merimbula Lions.
Workforce Australia Local Jobs has provided funding to support the initial operational costs, and Bega Valley Motors will manage the vehicle servicing requirements.
"This is really exciting for the Bega Valley," Local Jobs representative Michelle Bobbin said.
"Having a driver's licence makes such a difference to a young person's employment opportunities and connection with community.
"This initiative is a great example of the Australian government and local community organisations working together to make a difference."
Ms Bobbin said the service would initially operate from Bega and Eden townships, with hopes to grow and expand to other locations in the Bega Valley.
Eden Community Access Centre manager Carina Severs said they were now putting the call out to volunteer mentors who want to connect with the program.
"We will be running our first training session for volunteer mentors on March 6 in both Bega and Eden.
"The training session is an initial commitment of two hours, and then volunteer mentors will be asked to make a regular time to go driving with their learners.
"We are also keen to connect with young people who are ready to start learning to drive but don't have access to a supervising driver."
For more information or to register your interest, contact Deb Austen on 6496 3970, or by email on deb.L2P@eden.nsw.au.
Workforce Australia Local Jobs is funded by the Australian government Department of Employment and Workplace Relations.
